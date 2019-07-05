  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Grand Junction News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in western Colorado say an illegal firework set off by a juvenile started a brush fire that briefly led to the evacuation of seven homes.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the fire burned about 9 acres in Connected Lake State Park and adjoining neighborhoods northwest of Grand Junction along the Colorado River on Thursday afternoon. No structures were reported damaged.

Grand Junction Fire Department spokesman Dirk Clingman said the fire started in a draw behind one neighborhood.

A Bureau of Land Management helicopter dropped water on the fire and a sheriff’s boat was used to get to some of the remaining hot spots along the river. Some neighbors also used their garden hoses to try to stop the fire.

