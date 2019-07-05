



Natural Juicers

– Visiting Seven Hills, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood anchored on its southwest corner by Tower and Hampden by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a juice bar to an organic grocery store. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Seven Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Natural Juicers, a spot to score juice, smoothies and more. Located at 18801 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 172, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

The juice bar has 30 different drinks to choose from, made from fresh, organic fruit and vegetables. Flavors include a piña colada juice, a fruit salad smoothie, an orange apple juice and more.

Golden Flame Hot Wings

Next up is sports bar and traditional American spot Golden Flame Hot Wings, serving chicken wings and more, situated at 18757 E. Hampden Ave. With four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Golden Flame Hot wings offers 14 speciality wing sauces, ranging from honey bee to volcanic.

Yo Craze Frozen Yogurt

Yo Craze Frozen Yogurt, a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 18801 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 174, four stars out of 62 reviews.

This frozen yogurt spot has a wide variety of options for toppings for your fro-yo, including candy, cereal, mochi, gummy candies and more.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers, an organic grocery store that offers vitamins, produce and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3440 S. Tower Road to see for yourself.

Natural Grocers is a national grocery chain known for carrying products that are natural and organic. It also offers in-store Nutritional Health Coaches for professional nutrition advice.

Article provided by Hoodline.