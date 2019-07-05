Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s no secret that our state is beautiful, and now Denver International Airport wants to showcase the work of amateur photographers that shows off our state. DIA is calling on photographers to submit work for an upcoming Colorado-centric exhibition.
The showcase will focus on moments that capture the past, embody the present, or present a vision into the future.
There is no entry fee, and the My Colorado exhibit will run a two-part course, starting on Concourse A just past the security bridge from October 2019 through March 2020, and then between Concourses A and B through early 2021. DEN says upwards of 180,000 travelers daily.
Photographers have until July 21st to submit their work. Click here to apply.