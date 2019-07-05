  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:DIA, photography contest


DENVER (CBS4) – It’s no secret that our state is beautiful, and now Denver International Airport wants to showcase the work of amateur photographers that shows off our state. DIA is calling on photographers to submit work for an upcoming Colorado-centric exhibition.

The showcase will focus on moments that capture the past, embody the present, or present a vision into the future.

There is no entry fee, and the My Colorado exhibit will run a two-part course, starting on Concourse A just past the security bridge from October 2019 through March 2020, and then between Concourses A and B through early 2021. DEN says upwards of 180,000 travelers daily.

Photographers have until July 21st to submit their work. Click here to apply.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s