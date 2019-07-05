DENVER (CBS4) – The high on July 4th was 90 degrees in Anchorage, Alaska. It was only 86 degrees in Denver. Thursday was the first time the mercury has ever hit 90 degree in Anchorage since records began in 1952. That reading comes from the Ted Stevens International Airport. We expect similar temperatures today in both cities.
The other weather story for today will be the potential for another round of strong to severe t-storms after 1 or 2 pm. The best chance to see one will be anywhere along and east of Interstate 25. Large hail will be the primary threat but we could also see some locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and even an isolated tornado.
Saturday will be rather unsettled across the region with slightly cooler temperatures and yet another good chance for showers and storms. Once again some could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening.
Starting Sunday we will see the temperatures climb back to where they should be for this time of year. While there will be a daily chance to see a passing shower or storm the chance will not be quite as high as today and tomorrow.