By Conor McCue
DENVER (CBS4)– More than 40 people in the Denver area are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend for the first time as citizens. The group took the oath Friday in the Denver City Council chambers as part of a nationwide week of ceremonies by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Between July 1 and July 5, U.S. Customs and Immigration Services welcomed 7,500 new citizens in nearly 110 naturalization ceremonies. In Denver on Friday, 42 people from 21 countries became citizens.
“It’s because it’s right after Independence Day and it was special. It was really good,” said Srinivas Nallam, a software engineer from India who lives in Highlands Ranch.
Nallam said he saved fireworks just for this occasion. In a few short months he’ll celebrate again when his wife becomes a U.S. citizen as well.
“It’s the feeling of permanently staying here and integrating along with the American culture,” Nallam said.
The same goes for Patricia Shrader, who came to the U.S. from the Cayman Islands while in college.
“It’s just been a long journey and just hearing everyone’s story and being here with everyone else,” she said. “Just knowing other people, the journey was much longer for them than it was for me. It was just very emotional.”