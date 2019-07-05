By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Avalanche have resigned defensemen Nikita Zadorov to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Zadorov, 24, led the Avalanche in hits for the third straight season with 228 last season.
He became the first player in team history to lead the team in hits for three consecutive years.
“He brings a tough, physical presence to our blue line,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic. “He is an important part of our back end and we are excited to have him under contract for next season.”
Zadorov went on to rank first on the team with 59 hits in the playoffs, a total that led all NHL players through the second round. He also set a playoff career high with 11 hits in Game 3 against the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Semifinals.
That total was the third-most in a single game in Avalanche postseason history. Zadorov also tied for second among Avalanche defensemen with seven goals, matching his career high, and added seven assists to finish with 14 points.
The Avalanche start the 2019-20 season at home against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.