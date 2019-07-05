DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wants your artwork. They’re aiming to raise awareness about public health.
Artists who want to apply have until 11:59 p.m. on August 15th to do so. Click this link for all the application information.
The project will depict the findings of a recent assessment used to shape the state’s public health improvement plan. The department also wants to connect with Coloradans and motivate them to get involved in improving their health and surroundings.
“Too often our reports just sit on a shelf,” Anne-Marie Braga, the department’s director of the Office of Planning, Partnerships and Improvement, said. “We want this work to live on and create a buzz within communities so people take action to improve their health and the environment.”
Five murals at a minimum will be showcased in geographically diverse areas of the state. No locations have been set yet, but an emphasis will be placed on both urban and rural communities.