By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Beaver Fire, Pingree Park news

PINGREE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are making progress on the Beaver Fire, burning near the CSU Mountain Campus in the Roosevelt National Forest. The fire is still roughly 7.5 acres.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

Firefighters have 10% containment on the fire. Officials will provide an acreage update as burnout operations continue. Firefighters are battling steep and rugged terrain and fuel types while fighting this fire.

The CSU Mountain Campus near Pingree Park is not threatened.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

Smoke is expected throughout the weekend as firefighters try to burn fuel to slow the fire’s growth.

Crews confirm the fire was sparked by lightning.

