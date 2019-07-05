  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the 16400 block of East Alameda Place. That’s just northeast of East Alameda Parkway and South Airport Boulevard.

Police say a man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police warned that there was a large investigation involving a large number of officers and asked people to avoid the area.

“Patrol, Detectives, and CSI are on scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses to ensure a complete and thorough investigation,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

Because the shooting is still under investigation, no other details have been released but police say there is no threat to the community.

