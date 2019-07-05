  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Alaska Weather, Anchorage, Denver Weather, July Heatwave, Record Heat

DENVER (CBS4) – The title of this story may seem like it contains an error but it doesn’t. The temperature in parts of southern Alaska hit an all-time high on Thursday.

The July 4th high at the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage hit 90 degrees for the first time since records began in 1952. The new high shattered the previous all-time reading of 85° recorded on June 14, 1969.

New all-time records were also set at Kenai, Palmer and King Salmon. New daily highs were set at Homer, Gulkana, Illiamna and at Merrill Field in Anchorage.

(credit: NWS Anchorage)

Chris Spears

