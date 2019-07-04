



Steuben’s Uptown

– Looking to uncover all that Uptown has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegan eatery to a modern diner. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Diner, cocktail bar and brunch spot Steuben’s Uptown, situated at 523 E. 17th Ave. With four stars out of 2,557 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The modern diner has been featured on the Food Network Show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and has been recognized as Denver’s Best Fried Chicken, Best Mac and Cheese, Best Lobster Roll and more, according to the restaurant’s website.

WaterCourse Foods

Vegetarian and vegan spot WaterCourse Foods, which offers comfort food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 837 E. 17th Ave., four stars out of 1,850 reviews.

The menu is 100% vegan with ingredients from local vendors and businesses with sustainable practices, according to the website. It was named as one of the best vegetarian restaurants in Denver by Thrillist.

On the menu, you’ll find cauliflower wings, barbecue pulled jackfruit sandwich, Brussels sprout salad and more.

D Bar Denver

D Bar Denver, a traditional American restaurant, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 769 Yelp reviews. Head over to 494 E. 19th Ave. to see for yourself.

The D Bar concept is drinks, dining and dessert. The kitchen is run by Food Network Celebrity Chef, Keegan Gerhard, according to the restaurant’s website.

The menu features items like a New England-style lobster roll, pizza salad sandwich, shrimp fettuccine, fried cheese curds and more.

Park & Co

Check out Park & Co, which has earned four stars out of 553 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American and brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, at 439 E. 17th Ave.

Items you’ll find on the menu include Cajun chicken fingers, gyro pita, fish and chips, tofu po’boy sandwich and more.

Colfax Bonus: Bourbon Grill

If you’re in Uptown, it’s worth heading south to Colfax and the Cajun/Creole spot Bourbon Grill, which offers chicken wings and more. Located at 571 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant’s menu includes bourbon and barbecue chicken; barbecue, teriyaki and spicy cajun chicken wings; grilled cheesesteak sandwiches; blackened fish and more.

Article provided by Hoodline.