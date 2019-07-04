WATCH LIVEPresident Trump's "Salute to America" Celebration
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News Special/USS Colorado - Pride of the Centennial State
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Golden News

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The water is running again in Golden after a 12-inch water main broke Wednesday night. The line broke on 11th Street between Washington and Arapahoe. City officials said many homes and businesses in the area were affected.

(CBS)

Golden lost about 1.5 million gallons of water before the line could be shut off.

“Fortunately, Golden’s water supply is not depleted,” officials stated. “Tank levels are quickly getting back to normal and water quality is good.”

(CBS)

Officials said the water is safe to drink and there should be no more problems with water or water use as a result of this break.

“If your water is still a little cloudy, just let it run until it clears up,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.

Westbound 11th was closed Thursday between Washington and Arapahoe for repairs.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s