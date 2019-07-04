GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The water is running again in Golden after a 12-inch water main broke Wednesday night. The line broke on 11th Street between Washington and Arapahoe. City officials said many homes and businesses in the area were affected.
Golden lost about 1.5 million gallons of water before the line could be shut off.
“Fortunately, Golden’s water supply is not depleted,” officials stated. “Tank levels are quickly getting back to normal and water quality is good.”
Officials said the water is safe to drink and there should be no more problems with water or water use as a result of this break.
“If your water is still a little cloudy, just let it run until it clears up,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.
Westbound 11th was closed Thursday between Washington and Arapahoe for repairs.