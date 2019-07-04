Filed Under:Aurora News, Sistine Chapel


By Conor McCue

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Art of a different kind is now plastered at The Hangar at Stanley. For the next six weeks, visitors can see life-size reproductions of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

(credit: CBS)

The traveling exhibition has 33 reproductions of the Chapel’s frescoes along with a smaller re-creation of the famous work, “The Last Judgement.”

(credit: CBS)

“It’s better than I thought it was going to be,” said Lily Elbe. “You don’t usually expect so much stuff out of a pop-up exhibition. This is amazing.”

(credit: CBS)

Elbe visited the exhibition as a preview of what’s to come. In just a few short weeks, she’ll be moving to Italy.

(credit: CBS)

“It sets it up really well to know what I really want to see going there and what to look for where,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

The Stanley Marketplace storyteller Bryant Palmer is overseeing the exhibition.

(credit: CBS)

“One of the great things about this exhibition is you can really experience the artwork up close and personal,” Parker said. “You can stand four feet away from a life-size piece of Michelangelo’s work, appreciate his artistry, and the talent he had.”

(credit: CBS)

And if simply looking at art isn’t your thing, you’ve got options.

(credit: CBS)

“Yoga inside the Sistine Chapel, an Italian disco party, tango night, a little bit of everything throughout the exhibition’s run,” Parker said.

(credit: CBS)

Organizers are hopeful thousands will come by before the exhibit moves on to the next city.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s really nice to be able to see this because most people probably won’t be able to in their lives,” Elbe said.

(credit: CBS)

The exhibition runs through Aug. 13. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s