



AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Art of a different kind is now plastered at The Hangar at Stanley. For the next six weeks, visitors can see life-size reproductions of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

The traveling exhibition has 33 reproductions of the Chapel’s frescoes along with a smaller re-creation of the famous work, “The Last Judgement.”

“It’s better than I thought it was going to be,” said Lily Elbe. “You don’t usually expect so much stuff out of a pop-up exhibition. This is amazing.”

Elbe visited the exhibition as a preview of what’s to come. In just a few short weeks, she’ll be moving to Italy.

“It sets it up really well to know what I really want to see going there and what to look for where,” she said.

The Stanley Marketplace storyteller Bryant Palmer is overseeing the exhibition.

“One of the great things about this exhibition is you can really experience the artwork up close and personal,” Parker said. “You can stand four feet away from a life-size piece of Michelangelo’s work, appreciate his artistry, and the talent he had.”

And if simply looking at art isn’t your thing, you’ve got options.

“Yoga inside the Sistine Chapel, an Italian disco party, tango night, a little bit of everything throughout the exhibition’s run,” Parker said.

Organizers are hopeful thousands will come by before the exhibit moves on to the next city.

“It’s really nice to be able to see this because most people probably won’t be able to in their lives,” Elbe said.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 13. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.