GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden Police are actively searching for two men involved in a shooting on the 4th of July. Police say it happened around noon in the parking lot of the Golden Ridge condominiums at 1300 Golden Circle.
A man who was shot told investigators he pulled into the parking lot and overheard the two men fighting with a woman.
Police said “words were exchanged” before one of the suspects fired two shots at the man. The victim was hit once in the right hip.
The victim said he didn’t know the suspects but was able to give a basic description to investigators. Both suspects are described as white men. One was described as bald and wearing a tan shirt and light colored pants. The second man had dark, shaggy hair and was wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans.
The suspects left the scene in a ’90s blue Ford Explorer. They were last seen heading south on Heritage Road.
There is no description of the woman. She got into a separate car and left the scene. There is no description of her vehicle at this time.
If you have any critical information that could help police, please call 911 or the non-emergency line, 303-980-7300.