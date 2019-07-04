Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Be careful where you park in Colorado, or you could end up with a new hood ornament. The people inside this SUV had a real interactive wildlife experience on Mount Evans on Wednesday — a mountain goat climbed right onto the hood.
The animal hung out there for a few minutes before moving on.
Mount Evans is one of the best places in Colorado to see mountain goats — which were first brought to our state in the 1940s.
“Thanks to decades of conservation programs, the goats are now thriving and abundant throughout the state,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tweeted Wednesday.