Filed Under:Colorado News, Mount Evans

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Be careful where you park in Colorado, or you could end up with a new hood ornament. The people inside this SUV had a real interactive wildlife experience on Mount Evans on Wednesday — a mountain goat climbed right onto the hood.

The animal hung out there for a few minutes before moving on.

Mount Evans is one of the best places in Colorado to see mountain goats — which were first brought to our state in the 1940s.

(credit; Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Thanks to decades of conservation programs, the goats are now thriving and abundant throughout the state,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tweeted Wednesday.

 

