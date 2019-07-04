JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A great horned owl that became entangled in some fishing line got a helping hand from West Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials on Thursday. The owl was found was at Harriman Lake Park in Jefferson County.
“Thanks to a helping hand from [West Metro Fire], we rescued this great horned owl this morning,” CPW tweeted. “She had soft tissue damage after being entangled by fishing line.”
Officials said the owl was taken to Birds of Prey Colorado to be checked out. They won’t know the full extent of the damage for a couple weeks.
“They will treat with anti-inflammatory and let her rest for a couple weeks. She will then be transported to a flight cage so they can see how she does,” CPW officials said.