Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, West Metro Fire & Rescue

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A great horned owl that became entangled in some fishing line got a helping hand from West Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials on Thursday. The owl was found was at Harriman Lake Park in Jefferson County.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Thanks to a helping hand from [West Metro Fire], we rescued this great horned owl this morning,” CPW tweeted. “She had soft tissue damage after being entangled by fishing line.”

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officials said the owl was taken to Birds of Prey Colorado to be checked out. They won’t know the full extent of the damage for a couple weeks.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“They will treat with anti-inflammatory and let her rest for a couple weeks. She will then be transported to a flight cage so they can see how she does,” CPW officials said.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

