COMMERCE CITY, COLO. (CBS4) – One person was killed and three people were seriously injured when a driver crossed the center median on Interstate 76 and hit an oncoming truck. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday between Sable and US 85.
According to the Commerce City Police Department, a silver Nissan SUV was westbound on I-76 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Nissan crossed into the center median, went through the metal cables dividing the highway, and hit an oncoming Chevy truck in the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the SUV.
There were three people in the Chevy truck. They were all transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police did not release any additional information about the people involved in the crash.
Eastbound I-76 was closed at US 85 while the accident scene was investigated by the Commerce City Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.