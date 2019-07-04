COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Commerce City police officer was struck while directing traffic for the city’s Independence Day celebration on Thursday night. The officer suffered minor injuries.
Police say a driver struck the officer in the intersection of Prairie Parkway and Victory Way just after 6 p.m.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Additional Information from the Commerce City Police Department:
“Parties and large events can be distracting, but the Commerce City Police Department would like to remind drivers to please look out for and move over for first responders on the roadways.”
The fireworks show at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City was postponed until a later date as heavy rain and hail fell on the park.