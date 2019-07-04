DENVER (CBS4)– Local artists will have an opportunity to showcase their work at the popular Cherry Creek Arts Festival starting Friday morning.

Painter Chance Robinson will be there, but not in a booth. Instead he is opening a new gallery after a series of unexpected opportunities.

His work now can be found on the walls of a Denver apartment building.

“I was in the chicken coop. My mother and I get a call from the owner. He was like, ‘I have this project. I’d like you to be the artist for it,” Robinson said.

Hannah Lewellyn is the business project manager at the Country Club Towers. She was tasked with finding unique art to fill the walls in their building. She found Robinson’s work to be the perfect fit.

“It’s really engaging. You can walk up and touch the art, in fact he wants you to touch it because it creates a different relationship,” Lewellyn said.

Robinson started with four paintings to cover the lobby walls. They were such a hit, he was asked to stay.

Now he is the resident artist. He not only gets to create different pieces, but teach.

“When you see someone’s face light up and they get it, they are like I did that, it’s the best feeling in the world,” he said.

The idea for a residency is brand new and only happening at the Country Club Towers, but it has already had so much success and Robinson become so popular he is moving into a new space.

“We didn’t know we needed that we didn’t know it was going to work out and it has… it’s just evolving,” Lewellyn said.

Robinson is now prepping to open the doors to his first gallery during the area’s most well known arts festival.

Yet another unexpected opportunity on an unexpected journey to success.

“I get to share my art with more of the world,” he said.