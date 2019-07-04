Comments
(CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin wrapped up an extra-long season on the 4th of July. The last time the resort was able to stay open until Independence Day was back in 2011.
Skiers and snowboarders sported patriotic snow suits and shorts as they celebrated the classic summer holiday on the ski slopes.
“The final ski area in Colorado to close this season just closed. And as you can see, there is not much snow left at the top. Congrats to Arapahoe Basin for the longest season in the state. By far!” CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri tweeted.
“The season snow total at A-Basin was 360 inches which is the height of a 3-story building,” Altieri said. That’s above normal but far from their record, he said.