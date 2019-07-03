LIVE VIDEOWatch & Listen to the 10th Annual Independence Eve
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – People headed to higher elevation for the holiday weekend can expect some company… lots of it. Rocky Mountain National Park in particular could be a little more crowded than some remember.

In the past seven years, visits have increased 42 percent.

Last year, the park was the third most visited national park in the country with more than 4.5 million visitors.

Officials say the popularity means expect congested road and trails. They urge visitors to plan ahead, hike early or late in the day.

They also encourage you to use the park shuttle.

