GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – An online high school student preparing for his senior year says the flexibility of his schedule not only makes him a better student, but helps his family-owned business by giving him more work experience before he graduates.

“I’ve been super successful,” said Raul Molina, 17. “Nowadays I’m only doing about two hours of school a day.”

Molina enrolled in Destinations Career Academy of Colorado when he began high school. The online program has offered students the option to complete their education away from a traditional setting for around a decade.

It may be seem like school from home, but it is not home school because the academy uses licensed teachers to instruct courses with videos available on the internet.

“It’s very flexible,” he said. “You don’t have to go into school and go towards their schedule.”

He has interest in both baking and accounting, two possible career paths he can pursue while in school and helping at the restaurant, 3 Bros Mexican Grill. He knows the impact it has not only on his future, but also his family.

“I know how hard it is to own your own restaurant,” Molina said. “We probably would not be living at the house we’re at right now and we would be a lot more financially unstable.”

The schedule allows him to work on classes at the restaurant and then take on shifts throughout the day. He hopes to attend college after graduation while still staying close to home and helping the family business.

“It is teaching me a lot more responsibility than what I would have had,” he said.