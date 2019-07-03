DENVER (CBS4) – July is the wettest month of the year for Denver and the Front Range. It’s rare not to have at least a slight chance for thunderstorms and the chance on Wednesday and Thursday is about as low as it usually gets this time of year.

The past several days have included good chance for late day showers and thunderstorms and most neighborhoods. got wet at least once or twice on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The high storm chances were the result of abundant moisture over Colorado which also made it feel unusually humid.

Much drier air is moving into the state on Wednesday and therefore the chance for storms is much lower. And if any storms manage to develop, they should move out of the metro area long before the fireworks that will be part of the Independence Eve festivities at Civic Center Park Wednesday evening.

It will also feel much less humid compared to Monday and Tuesday. It will also be warmer with highs near 90 degrees which is slightly above normal.

The Fourth of July on Thursday has a similar forecast with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or early evening. It should be completely dry in time for fireworks.