EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — A celebration of life will be held for Deputy Tayler Esslinger on Monday, July 8. Esslinger worked for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and as a volunteer firefighter in Gypsum.
The services will be held at the Eagle River Center at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle at noon. A procession of emergency vehicles will leave Gypsum at 11:15 a.m. and travel east on Highway 6, up Eby Creek Road, north to Chambers Avenue and then on Fairgrounds Road to the service.
Esslinger was 26 years old.
Esslinger was last seen on Monday, June 24, and dozens of volunteers joined emergency personnel to search for him.
He was found inside his truck Friday morning in the South East Flat Tops area of the White River National Forest. The coroner’s office is investigating the manner of death as suicide.
Esslinger’s family confirmed on Friday afternoon that he had been struggling with the loss of his mentor.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
