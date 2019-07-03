Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police are urgently trying to find a teen who went missing as an ambulance was on their way to her home. Tianna Torre was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on the 4800 block of Brandon Creek Drive on a medical call. Before officers or medical first responders could get there, the 15-year-old walked away from her home. She hasn’t been seen since.
She is a white female, 5’1″, and 105 pounds. She has purple shoulder-length hair and was last seen in a blue top and black pants.
If you’ve seen Tianna, please call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.