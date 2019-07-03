Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado and families welcomed a handful of babies ahead of the 4th of July. The babies were born in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
They were all dressed up with their best American spirit to celebrate the country’s 243rd birthday. The babies sported bowties and tutus thanks to the Sunshine Committee.
The group, made up of NICU nurses and support staff, help families celebrate milestones and help them feel comfortable during their time at the NICU.