Filed Under:Aurora News, Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado and families welcomed a handful of babies ahead of the 4th of July. The babies were born in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Maxemow baby (credit: Children’s Hospital)

Doss-Walker baby (credit: Children’s Hospital)

They were all dressed up with their best American spirit to celebrate the country’s 243rd birthday. The babies sported bowties and tutus thanks to the Sunshine Committee.

Romero baby (credit: Children’s Hospital)

Robison twins (credit: Children’s Hospital)

Baker baby (credit: Children’s Hospital)

The group, made up of NICU nurses and support staff, help families celebrate milestones and help them feel comfortable during their time at the NICU.

