LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Twenty people were arrested Monday in an operation involving Longmont police, the DEA and the ATF. Investigators say they seized large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescriptions drugs — as well as 30 firearms, ammunition and silencers.
Investigators say Longmont resident Joshua Ward was the center of a drug trafficking organization in northern Colorado.
They began investigating Ward’s activities in December 2018 and identified numerous suspects believed to be helping him distribute drugs.
During the investigation, local, state, and federal law enforcement officers seized 1,472 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.6 pounds of ephedrine, 288 opioid pills, 18.7 grams of cocaine, 6.7 grams of heroin and 10 benzodiazepine pills
Through arrests and searches on July 1, approximately 30 firearms, ammunition and silencers were seized.
Six of the firearms recovered were AK-47 style rifles without serial numbers — these are known as “ghost guns.”
Suspected members of the drug trafficking organization were charged with drug trafficking, weapons, and organized crimes offenses, among other offenses. Authorities expect to make additional arrests as the investigation continues.
Investigators listed the following suspects and the number of charges they’re facing:
- Joshua Ward, 83 counts.
- Michael Reed, 43 counts
- Anastacia Rose, 18 counts
- Geraldine Vodicka, 5 counts
- David Childers, 7 counts
- Brandy Langenderfer, 8 counts
- Brenden Pesick, 5 counts
- Ashley Nail, 3 counts
- Chad Lang, 4 counts
- Michael Courtney, 3 counts
- Ramon Lubre, 1 count
- Danita Bauer, 1 count
- David Lopez, 1 count
- Steven Johnston, 1 count
- Joshua Antony, 2 counts
- Connie Medina, 4 counts
- Amy Brackett (Guzzy), 1 count
- Steven Lucero, 1 count
