U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force Academy cadet charged with assault and communicating threats has been found not guilty and cleared of charges. A panel said Tuesday Cadet Third Class Randy J. Faulk did not commit the crimes with which he was charged.
Back in June, Cadet Faulk was charged for communicating unspecified threats and for assault. No details about the assault or the threats were given.
A panel of eight officers cleared Cadet Faulk of any wrongdoing on Tuesday.