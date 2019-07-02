  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Air Force Academy news, Cadet Randy Faulk

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force Academy cadet charged with assault and communicating threats has been found not guilty and cleared of charges. A panel said Tuesday Cadet Third Class Randy J. Faulk did not commit the crimes with which he was charged.

Back in June, Cadet Faulk was charged for communicating unspecified threats and for assault. No details about the assault or the threats were given.

A panel of eight officers cleared Cadet Faulk of any wrongdoing on Tuesday.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s