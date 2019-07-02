  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old Ariel Berryman. Prosecutors say Tyler White was going 135 mph on Colorado Boulevard when he caused a four-car crash near Interstate 70 in October 2016.

Tyler White (credit: Denver Police)

White got out and ran but was arrested a few hours later after two fishermen observed him dancing naked in a lake in Denver’s City Park.

White pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and felony menacing. In addition to the 30-year sentence, he agreed to pay $9,500 in restitution.

Tyler White (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

 

