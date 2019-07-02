DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.
The Rockies (44-40) were coming off a four-game series split with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to, and including game one of the series, the Rockies had lost 12 straight games to LA.
“You got to start somewhere,” said McMahon on getting a series split. “Didn’t end how we wanted it to,” he said in regards to a loss on Sunday in the series finale, “but we’ll see them again.”
The Rockies will send four players to the MLB All-Star game on July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nolan Arrenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon will all be making a return trip to the midsummer classic, while David Dahl will be making his first All-Star game appearance.
“It was so cool,” said McMahon when he found out Dahl got the All-Star nod. “I obviously, personally thought he deserved it, but for the system to work out and for him to get the acknowledgement that he deserves from other coaches and players I think it’s just awesome.”
McMahon and the Rockies will host a two game series with the Astros starting on Tuesday at Coors Field. Following that series the Rockies will travel to Arizona for a three-game series before breaking for the All-Star break.