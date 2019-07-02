  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.

CBS4’s Michael Spencer interviews Ryan McMahon. (credit: CBS)

The Rockies (44-40) were coming off a four-game series split with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to, and including game one of the series, the Rockies had lost 12 straight games to LA.

“You got to start somewhere,” said McMahon on getting a series split. “Didn’t end how we wanted it to,” he said in regards to a loss on Sunday in the series finale, “but we’ll see them again.”

Ryan McMahon #24 of the Colorado Rockies scores on a Chris Iannetta double in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field on June 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Rockies will send four players to the MLB All-Star game on July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nolan Arrenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon will all be making a return trip to the midsummer classic, while David Dahl will be making his first All-Star game appearance.

Ryan McMahon (credit: CBS)

“It was so cool,” said McMahon when he found out Dahl got the All-Star nod. “I obviously, personally thought he deserved it, but for the system to work out and for him to get the acknowledgement that he deserves from other coaches and players I think it’s just awesome.”

McMahon and the Rockies will host a two game series with the Astros starting on Tuesday at Coors Field. Following that series the Rockies will travel to Arizona for a three-game series before breaking for the All-Star break.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s