ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park is expected big crowds for the 4th of July holiday. Officials advise you arrive early to beat the crowds.
RMNP saw 11 million visitors in 2018. It is now the third most visited park in the county, behind the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.
Officials say the park is busiest between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and most parking lots fill by 9:30 a.m.
The park strongly suggest visitors take advantage of the shuttle service.
They offer more tips to make sure your trip is enjoyable.