  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Rocky Mountain National Park


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park is expected big crowds for the 4th of July holiday. Officials advise you arrive early to beat the crowds.

(credit: CBS)

RMNP saw 11 million visitors in 2018. It is now the third most visited park in the county, behind the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.

Officials say the park is busiest between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and most parking lots fill by 9:30 a.m.

The park strongly suggest visitors take advantage of the shuttle service.

They offer more tips to make sure your trip is enjoyable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s