GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – Work is underway to keep some homes safe along the Eagle River. The water came dangerously close to some homes in Gypsum.
Large trees and a chain link fence slipped into the raging waters of the Eagle River Monday night. Don Ploughman manages the River View mobile home park and he watched it happen.
“I was standing out here at about 10 o’clock last night when four trees and a fence went into the river,” he said.
On Tuesday, crews brought tons of rock to rebuild the riverbank to protect the mobile homes dangerously close to being swept away.
“We were worried about losing the house. It was of 30 feet in here,” said Jeff Shreeve, the Director of Gypsum Public Works.
Through those efforts, they saved the two homes most at risk of being swallowed up by the flooding river.
“This is totally bonkers,” Shreeve shook his head.
The people who live there say they are grateful for the fast response.
“All of the neighbors, they all pitched in to help.”
The rock moving and sandbag filling continues for these worn out residents for at least another few days. Thursday is when forecasters say the rivers will begin to slow down some.