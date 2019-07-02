LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Police say a man was hit by a car and killed — right after he tried to rob someone.
Police got called to West Colfax Avenue and Fenton Street at about 4:35 a.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male in the street.
“After speaking with a witness, it became apparent that the deceased male was attempting to rob another adult male just before being fatally struck,” police said in a statement released to the media.
The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed at this time for the driver.
The name of the deceased man is not being released until family members have been notified. Investigators with the Lakewood Police Traffic Unit will continue to investigate this crash.