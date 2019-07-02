COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly 90 dangerous child sex predators who targeted children in Colorado were removed from the streets in April and May during “Operation Broken Heart.”
The two-month operation led by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Operation Broken Heart is a nationally coordinated effort that targets suspects who:
- Produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography;
- Engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes;
- Engage in the sex trafficking of children; and
- Travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children.
The Colorado Springs Police Department was responsible for 23 of the 88 online child sex offenders that were arrested during the operation.
“Every year, we are proud to take part in this operation and believe it is necessary that we continually take proactive steps in protecting children,” says CSPD Chief Vince Niski. “Because of the hard work put in by all 90 law enforcement agencies over the last two months, the streets of Colorado are that much safer.”