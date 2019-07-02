DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets summer league team had their first practice on Monday. The Nuggets are preparing for their summer league opener on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns and the much hyped NBA debut of Michael Porter Jr.

Porter Jr., who was taken with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft, missed his entire rookie season while rehabbing an injury.

“I feel good. I just can’t wait to test myself in a real game,” said Porter Jr. on Monday.

He also acknowledged that he feels some of the hype surrounding his summer league debut.

“Too much praise for a person is bad, and too much hate for a person is bad, so I try not to get too high or get too low,” said Porter Jr. who admitted he has big goals for summer league.

“I want to be the best player on the floor every time I step out there. That hasn’t changed. I’m expected to dominate and that’s what I want to do.”

Porter Jr. has clearly caught the attention of his summer league teammates.

“It’s like watching 2K,” said former Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis on Monday.

“I called my parents and told them that. He’s the real deal. That dude is real talented. If he didn’t get hurt in college he would have been the number one pick,” added Davis. “He’s elite. I’m excited just like everybody else.”

Each NBA team will play four preliminary games and following those games the top eight seeds will be seeded for the summer league tournament culminating in the championship game on Monday July 15.

The Nuggets will play their first preliminary game on Friday night at 9:30 against the Phoenix Suns followed by a game on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. against the Orlando Magic.

The CBS4 sports teams will be in Las Vegas this weekend to cover all the action from the first three days.