LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The results are starting to come in as the city of Lakewood is asking citizens about the future of development. A slim majority so far favors a development cap.
As of 7:00 p.m., 53% of voters say they are in favor of an annual development limit of 1%. 47% say they are opposed to a cap.
The one ballot question is phrased as follows: “Shall the City of Lakewood limit residential growth to no more than one (1) percent per year by implementing a permit allocation system for new dwelling units, and by requiring City Council approval of allocations for projects of forty (40) or more units?”
The next update comes in at 9:30 p.m.