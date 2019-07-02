



– Curious where Denver’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see. We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this summer.

SOL Mexican Cocina

Cherry Creek’s SOL Mexican Cocina is making waves. Open since 2016 at 200 N. Columbine St., Unit 110, the popular bar and Mexican brunch spot has seen a 3.6 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp. However, on a month-to-month basis SOL Mexican Cocina’s review count increased by more than 550 percent.

SOL Mexican Cocina offers signature brunch cocktails, along with tasty eats like the Souffle Carlotta — a lemon zest-spiked bread pudding with agave syrup, berries, whipped cream and almonds. Over the past month, it’s maintained a healthy four-star rating among Yelpers.

Hop Alley

Five Points’s Hop Alley is the city’s buzziest bar by the numbers.

The well-established bar and Asian fusion spot, which opened at 3500 Larimer St. in 2016, increased its new review count by 4.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.7 percent for the Yelp category “Bars.” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Tony P’s Bar & Pizzeria has seen a 3.8 percent increase in reviews.

Hop Alley offers fusion Asian cuisine, alongside wine, beer and craft cocktails such as the Wind mixed with Black Grouse whisky, raspberry, Byrrh and rooibos tea.

Blue Agave Grill

LoDo’s popular Blue Agave Grill is currently on the upswing in the seafood category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp saw a median 1.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this Mexican and Asian fusion spot, which offers seafood and more, increased its new reviews by 4.3 percent—and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.

Open for business at 1201 16th St., Suite 104 since 2016, the business offers made-from-scratch seafood fare, including lobster street tacos, ahi tuna salad and pan-seared sea scallops with serrano-beet puree.

Article provided by Hoodline.