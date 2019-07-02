  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were hurt in a fight overnight Monday at a Fort Collins park. Police responded to Rogers Park just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

When they got to the park, officers found three people had been hurt during a fight. During the fighting, the suspect or suspects assaulted victims and then ran. During the investigation, detectives discovered that all involved had been hanging out together at the park when the fight started.

Detectives are still gathering clues to find those involved. Anyone with info is asked to call Detective Siobhan Seymour at 970-416-2195 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 if you’d like to stay anonymous.

