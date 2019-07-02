  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Doe Canyon Fire


DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — The forest service has expanded the closed area around the Doe Canyon Fire near the Utah state line – southwest of Grand Junction.
Lightning started the fire on June 20 and it has burned more than 2,200 acres.

(credit: USFS’s National Interagency Fire Center)

We’re told it’s getting rid of materials like pine cones, needles and dead trees. It’s part of the natural process and very beneficial for the forest so it will be allowed to bun.

“This natural thinning is creating open areas for wildlife and decreasing competition for water and nutrients among the remaining trees,” officials said.

The fire’s intensity is low because trees and shrubs are still high in moisture content after the wet spring and winter snows.

“We’re fortunate that conditions are right this year so that we can allow fire to play its natural role in the ecosystem,” says Incident Commander Brad Pietruszka.

Firefighters continue to work to keep the fire within a pre-defined containment area.

To protect the safety of both the public and firefighters, the emergency closure of the fire area has been expanded to cover the current fire footprint. To see a map of the closure area, go to: inciweb.nwcg.gov.

