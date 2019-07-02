CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Today, Congressman Joe Neguse announced a FEMA grant will help rebuild the Lower Beaver Brook Dam in Clear Creek County. The dam is more than 100 years old.
The grant, worth $3,987,750, will fund a new concrete gravity dam to replace the highly-hazardous 114-year-old rockfill embankment dam. The purpose is to reduce risk of a future break and any related damage to communities downstream from a burst.
“This project will help protect the surrounding community’s water supply and the homes of those living downstream. This is a critical infrastructure project and the state of Colorado is proud to partner with FEMA to make our mountain communities safer from natural disasters and to update our aging infrastructure,” Congressman Neguse said of the project in a press release.
The dam is located just more than 7 miles northwest of Evergreen, on a Clear Creek tributary called Beaver Brook.