DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range experienced thunderstorms late Monday and the same is expected during the late afternoon and early evening on Tuesday.
The thunderstorms will once again start in the mountains and then move east across the urban coordinator mainly between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Severe weather is not anticipated in the Denver metro area but some storms will produce brief heavy rain and the threat for minor street flooding.
Locations farther north in Larimer and Weld Counties also have a small chance for hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. These areas are under a “marginal” threat for severe weather which is the green shaded area on the map below.
Temperatures will also be quite warm again but slightly below normal for the first week in July. Highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in the mid and upper 80s.
Smaller storm chances will arrive just in time for Independence Eve at Civic Center Park Wednesday evening as well as for outdoor activities including fireworks on Thursday.
While the chance for thunderstorms is definitely smaller on Wednesday and Thursday, we do need to emphasize there is a still a small chance for a quick thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. Storm chance should mainly conclude prior to dusk when many fireworks displays begin.