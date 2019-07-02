  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver News, Johnny Dewayne Harris

DENVER (CBS4) – A convicted sex offender will spend a quarter-century in prison. Johnny Dewayne Harris was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault and attempted sexual assault.

In March 2018, Harris offered a woman a ride, then pulled into a parking lot off of Florida Avenue near the South Platte River where he threatened her with a knife, physically assaulted her, and sexually assaulted her after she tried to escape. He then drove to a convenience store, where she escaped.

(credit: Denver District Attorney)

The next day, Harris entered a store on South Broadway and threatened a female store employee with a knife and physically assaulted her. The victim fought him off, but not before being hurt by the knife. Harris then ran from the store.

Court records show Harris still has an open case in Arapahoe County and faced Sexual Assault, Assault, and Kidnapping charges. A trial in that case is set for September.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s