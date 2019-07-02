DENVER (CBS4) – A convicted sex offender will spend a quarter-century in prison. Johnny Dewayne Harris was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault and attempted sexual assault.
In March 2018, Harris offered a woman a ride, then pulled into a parking lot off of Florida Avenue near the South Platte River where he threatened her with a knife, physically assaulted her, and sexually assaulted her after she tried to escape. He then drove to a convenience store, where she escaped.
The next day, Harris entered a store on South Broadway and threatened a female store employee with a knife and physically assaulted her. The victim fought him off, but not before being hurt by the knife. Harris then ran from the store.
Court records show Harris still has an open case in Arapahoe County and faced Sexual Assault, Assault, and Kidnapping charges. A trial in that case is set for September.