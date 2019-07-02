  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has died after a shooting overnight near Steele Street and East 37th Avenue in Denver. Police first reported the shooting on Cook Street at about 3:45 a.m. About an hour later, police said the man had passed away and the case would be investigated as a homicide.

(credit: Denver Police)

Police do not have a suspect in custody and they’re asking the public for help.

“Please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with information,” police tweeted early Tuesday morning. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

(CBS)

Police have not released any information about the victim.

 

