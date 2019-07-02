COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of dangerous predators are now off the streets of Colorado following a major sting. 88 child predators were arrested after a two-month operation led by the United States Department of Justice and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
In April and May, the task force participated in the DOJ’s “Operation Broken Heart,” a nationally-coordinated effort to target those who produce, distribute, receive, and possess child pornography, those who engage in online enticement and sex trafficking, and those whose who travel across borders to sexually abuse children.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead Colorado ICAC agency. That department recorded 23 of the 88 arrests during the sting. Officers also reached more than 500 youth and adult community members during those two months.
“Every year, we are proud to take part in this operation and believe it is necessary that we continually take proactive steps in protecting children,” CSPD Chief Vince Niski said. “Because of the hard work put in by all 90 law enforcement agencies over the last two months, the streets of Colorado are that much safer,” Niski said.
Across the country, more than 1,700 suspected predators were arrested.