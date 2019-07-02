Filed Under:Boulder Falls, Boulder News, Charlie Liebman

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a rock climber who fell to his death at a popular waterfall in Colorado.

The Daily Camera reports 21-year-old Charlie Liebman, of Poway, California, was climbing above Boulder Falls when he fell Friday evening. Emergency crews reached him about 20 minutes later, but they could not resuscitate him.

Weather and darkness forced them to hold off on recovering the body until Saturday.

Investigators have not released any information about what led to the fall, which happened in a canyon west of Boulder.

