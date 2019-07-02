DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says heavy traffic is ahead as the 4th of July marks the traditional start of the summer travel season. CDOT reminds drivers to anticipate heavier than normal traffic.
They urge drivers to be prepared for longer drive times on mountain highways and other roads serving recreational destinations this week.
All CDOT construction and maintenance projects will be suspended by noon Wednesday, July 3, to help minimize traffic impacts. The only exception is for emergency operations. Projects are permitted to resume work on Monday, July 8.
Drivers should expect significant amounts of traffic along the Interstate 70 corridor, west of Denver, for the next several days. Traffic headed to the mountains and other recreational areas is expected to peak on Wednesday, and then again on Sunday as traveler’s head back to the Front Range and other points east.
CDOT anticipates tourism to hit its peak over the next six to seven weeks in Colorado. The department says the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels handled a significant amount of traffic during 4th of July week in 2018, with 220,598 drivers passing through between July 1 and July 5.
