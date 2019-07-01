WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A family in Westminster is left homeless after a fire completely destroyed their home over the weekend. Westminster firefighters told CBS4 the home, located off 112th and Clay St., was a total loss as a result of the blaze.

Westminster Fire Lt. Jeromy Hill told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the fire likely started in the garage of the home. Subsequent explosions possibly linked to vehicles in the garage caused the fire to grow quickly.

Hill said Westminster Police officers happened to be driving by as neighbors heard explosions.

“(Police) called in to dispatch reporting smoke,” Hill said.

The owner of the home, who wished not to speak on camera with CBS4, said there were at least four people in the house when they heard an explosion. All of those people who were in the home were able to exit without injury.

“They were getting themselves out when the police officers arrived,” Hill said.

Within three minutes, Westminster firefighters were on scene, assisted by North Metro Fire. Dozens of firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, but were forced to fight the fire from outside.

“It was unsafe to enter the house. The house became fully involved,” Hill said.

One neighbor told CBS4 the firefighters busted through his front door to make sure there was not anyone in the home. Another neighbor showed CBS4 the damage done to the side of his garage after the nearby fire caused his window to burst.

“We were able to protect the homes on either side,” Hill said.

Only the spokes and rim of a bike withstood the flames inside the garage…hanging on the wall above charred vehicles.

The home’s owner said he was simply thankful that everyone was able to get out of the house alive, and nodded in appreciation for the work the firefighters did to respond.