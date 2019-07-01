DENVER (CBS4) – Witnesses recorded video showing a man firing a gun on a busy Denver street, shortly before he was shot by police. A man in a black trench coat and a black hat can be seen walking down Lincoln and crossing 9th.
Dallas Erwin shot the video from inside a building across the street. It appears Erwin is on the fourth floor.
“Oh my God, this is really scary,” a woman in the video can be heard saying as the man in the trench coat walks past a woman standing at the corner.
“Did he just shoot a gun?” Erwin asks.
“Yeah,” the woman answers. “That’s a gun. That is a gun in his hand.”
“Should we call the police?” the woman asks as the man heads south on Lincoln.
“The police is (sic) here,” Erwin answers.
Investigators say multiple called 911 and they were able to respond quickly.
The man was shot and killed a few blocks down on Lincoln, near 11th.
Lincoln Street is closed from 9th to 14th for investigation. That road block could be in place until 6 p.m. Monday. Traffic is being rerouted around the crime scene.
Police are asking anyone who has video of the incident to email them at dpdpio@denverpolice.org.