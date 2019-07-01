(CBS4) – Law enforcement issued new restrictions in multiple rivers and creeks across Colorado. Swimming and tubing are temporarily banned in Clear Creek through Jefferson County and within Golden.
Kayaks, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, river boards, and stand up paddle boards are allowed, but officials urge enthusiasts to be extremely careful.
“Water flows have consistently measured over 1200 cubic feet per second (CFS) and expected to rise as the heavy snowpack continues to melt in the coming weeks,” city officials said in a news release.
Boulder County placed a temporary tubing ban on the Saint Vrain River on June 21. That ban includes the North and South Saint Vrain Creeks and the Saint Vrain River from the western county line through the entire length of Boulder County.
Kayaks and white water canoes are allowed, but the same safety message was given for those who choose to recreate on the river.
Part of the Arkansas River is also closed to tubers and non-whitewater boats and swimmers. The closure starts at Lake Pueblo dam.