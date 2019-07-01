Comments
LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hinsdale County deputies have identified a woman swept away in a Jeep as 64-year-old Tessie Strickland of Kentwood, Louisiana. Strickland and her husband, Tommy, were traveling through the county when they tried to cross Pole Creek in their Jeep on Friday.
The vehicle lost power halfway through the river crossing. The Stricklands decided to climb on top of their vehicle and jump to the opposite bank.
Tommy said both he and his wife were swept downstream. He reached the bank while his wife did not.
Crews are still searching for Tessie along an eight-mile area of the banks of Pole Creek to the Rio Grande and to the Rio Grande Reservoir.