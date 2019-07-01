  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Hinsdale County Sheriff, Lake City News, Tessie Strickland

LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hinsdale County deputies have identified a woman swept away in a Jeep as 64-year-old Tessie Strickland of Kentwood, Louisiana. Strickland and her husband, Tommy, were traveling through the county when they tried to cross Pole Creek in their Jeep on Friday.

The vehicle lost power halfway through the river crossing. The Stricklands decided to climb on top of their vehicle and jump to the opposite bank.

Tommy said both he and his wife were swept downstream. He reached the bank while his wife did not.

Crews are still searching for Tessie along an eight-mile area of the banks of Pole Creek to the Rio Grande and to the Rio Grande Reservoir.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s